Armenia Parliament Speaker tells Korean counterpart about current stage of Karabakh conflict settlement

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on Wednesday met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug on the sidelines of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Vienna, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.
The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia emphasized that Korea is one of Armenia’s key partners in Asia, stated that the Armenian-Korean inter-parliamentary cooperation has played a major role since the establishment of diplomatic relations and expressed certainty that the contacts and cooperation between the two parliaments will grow deeper and become stronger after restructuring of the Armenia-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Armenian parliament.
With satisfaction, Simonyan stated that the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has carried out various programs in Armenia. He also provided his Korean counterpart with detailed information about the current stage of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and thoroughly presented the activities being carried out for the return of persons detained in Azerbaijan, including women and civilians.
In response, the Korean parliamentary speaker, as a representative of a nation that has experienced wars, stated that he understands the pain and asked to convey his support to the families of the deceased and prisoners of war.
Simonyan also stated that Armenia appreciates Korea’s balanced and neutral position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and hopes the country will continue to support the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for a peaceful resolution of the issue.