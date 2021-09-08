"Armenia" bloc issues statement against arrest of fellow MP and doctor Armen Charchyan

The political persecution against deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia and merited doctor Armen Charchyan has turned into a threat to his life and health. This is stated in the statement issued by “Armenia” bloc.
“Today we were informed that our partner, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, merited doctor Armen Charchyan has been transferred to a hospital once again. Over the past week, the deputies of “Armenia” faction have visited our partner several times and publicly declared that the professor’s health condition is incompatible with the chosen pre-trial measure and that arrest must immediately be lifted. However, once again, the competent authorities were illegally and inhumanely inactive. The political persecution against deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia and merited doctor Armen Charchyan has turned into a threat to his life and health. Once again, we insist that in these conditions, arrest must be immediately lifted,” the statement reads.