Turkey, Egypt agree to continue talks over normalization of ties

Turkey and Egypt have agreed to continue talks over the restoration and ultimate normalization of relations following the end of the second round of talks about settling differences, the two countries’ joint statement reads, Reuters reports.
The talks were held under the direction of the deputy foreign ministers for two days in Ankara.
This is the second high-level political consultation between the opponents in the region since May when Egypt received the Turkish delegation on the backdrop of Ankara’s efforts to ease tension with several countries.
The talks held on Wednesday concerned bilateral and regional issues, including Libya, Syria, East Mediterranean and the Israel-Palestine conflict.