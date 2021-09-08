Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on creation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Tbilisi as part of the delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani.

As reported the news service of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the interlocutors discussed issues on the broad agenda of the friendly and friendly-neighborly Armenian-Georgian relations and expressed willingness to make efforts for further deepening of cooperation.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that Armenia attaches great importance to the deepening of trade and economic cooperation with Georgia.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agreement on the creation of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor and considered new opportunities within the scope of the corridor.

In the context of sustainable development and strengthening of security in the region, Minister Mirzoyan attached importance to the lifting of blockade of communication routes in the region, which will provide new opportunities for expansion of cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan thanked the Georgian government for the medication efforts for the repatriation of 15 Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia and added that Azerbaijan continues to keep Armenian prisoners of war and civilians as hostages. He also presented the situation created as a result of the infiltration of Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia which undermines regional stability.

Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mirzoyan emphasized the need for resumption of the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.