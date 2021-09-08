News
Russian emergency situations minister dies with famous film director whom he was trying to save
Russian emergency situations minister dies with famous film director whom he was trying to save
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, army general Yevgeny Zinichev died along with famous film director Aleksandr Melnik, whom he was trying to save during inter-departmental drills in the Arctic, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, film director Aleksandr Melnik was attending the drills in Krasnoyarsk in order to choose venues to shoot a new film. He fell from a cliff, and Zinichev threw himself to save him. Eyewitnesses say Zinichev clashed with the protrusion of the cliff. Both were transferred to the hospital with heavy injuries, but they died in the helicopter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
