Attorney: 12 residents of Armenia's Goris charged with egging PM's car

Twelve residents of Goris have been charged with egging Nikol Pashinyan’s car on the day of his visit to Goris. This is what the residents’ attorney Armen Melkonyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Charges have been brought against my clients since morning. Today 12 people were charged with allegedly egging the Prime Minister’s car during his visit to Goris. Charges will be brought against another eight people tomorrow, meaning a total of 20 people, and Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan is charged with allegedly being the organizer and the person who brought the eggs,” he stated.

According to the attorney, the expert’s conclusion states that there has been AMD 24,000,000 in damages for egging the armored vehicle of Nikol Pashinyan. “They are demanding AMD 24,000,000 as compensation. Of course, my clients didn’t egg the cars, but even if they did, I don’t understand how they could have caused so much damage. By the way, one of the accused says he is a supporter of Nikol Pashinyan and has known him since 2008, and that on the day of the visit, he had changed “Prime Minister”, but has also been charged,” Melkonyan said, adding that the accused don’t accept the charges and that signature to not leave has been selected as a pre-trial measure.