Armenia Parliament Speaker to Polish counterpart: We anticipate partners' political pressure on Azerbaijan
In Vienna, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan met with Marshal of the Senate of Poland Tomasz Grodzki, and during the meeting, the parties attached importance to the longstanding friendly relations between Armenia and Poland, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly of Armenia.

During the conversation, it was stated that the close parliamentary cooperation plays its major role in enriching the agenda of Armenian-Polish interstate relations and deepening the existing friendly relations.

Simonyan informed his Polish counterpart that Armenia anticipates its partners’ support for a peaceful and long-term settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as political pressure on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian prisoners of war and civilians.

In response, Marshal of the Senate of Poland Tomasz Grodzki stated that Poland’s position has initially been that all conflicts need to be resolved peacefully, without victims. He also stressed that the current situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible and that all detainees in Azerbaijan need to be immediately released.

The Armenian parliamentary speaker invited his Polish counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia during which they will benchmark the formats for future cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
