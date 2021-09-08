People on social networks are expressing their protest against the statement that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made during today’s government session, stating that on September 21 there will be a “scaled and vivid celebration dedicated to the independence, sovereignty and security of the Republic of Armenia and the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Artsakh” at Republic Square in Yerevan.
Several relatives of deceased servicemen have launched a flashmob on Facebook, expressing their protest against the statement and noting that they condemn the decision on holding a “vivid celebration” and demand that it be canceled.