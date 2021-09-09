News
Newspaper: Armenia parliament opposition preparing for new battle in upcoming session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The NA [(National Assembly)] opposition is preparing for a new battle in the upcoming session.

The government, headed by the prime minister, comes to the NA on Wednesday. According to the NA rules of procedure-law, every Wednesday is a day of NA question and answer [session] with the government.

The opposition "Armenia" Faction is getting ready to make all Wednesdays "memorable," and to show the ignorance and incompetence of the members of the government; also, to break their nerves. [But] they are keeping [it] a secret for now as to how they will do it.
