Thursday
September 09
Thursday
September 09
Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in US
Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in US
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

More than a week after Hurricane Ida first made landfall in the US State of Louisiana, state health officials have announced 11 additional storm-related deaths, raising the official death toll to 82, CBS News reported.

Another four people died in the Southeast, while 52 others were killed in the Northeast after Ida's remnants brought tornadoes and severe flooding to the area last week.

The storm made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm, and left scores of residents without power, as well as shortages of gas and water. Some residents in the state are still without power nine days later, according to PowerOutage.us.
