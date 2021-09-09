WSJ: White House to sue Texas over abortion law

White House plans to soon sue the state of Texas because of the entry into force of the law on abortion, which is considered one of the most stringent in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
According to her, the US Department of Justice may file a suit as early as Thursday, but this date is not final. It is noted that the basis for litigation will be the conflict of this law with federal legislation, TASS noted.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said this week that his department is committed to protecting Texas women seeking abortions and will rely on legal provisions that prohibit physically obstructing or threatening to use force to deter a person seeking reproductive health services.
The controversial law went into effect in Texas last week.
In addition, Biden last week criticized a conservative majority decision by the US Supreme Court for refusing to suspend the state's abortion law.