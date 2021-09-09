Taliban say they will give women place in government

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said there will be positions for women in the new Afghan government. He told about this to the French TV channel BFMTV.
In an interview with the publication, Mujahid noted that the current government is temporary. In the future, positions for women will be organized, a Taliban spokesman said.
He noted that the seats will be organized in accordance with Sharia law. Women, according to Mujahid, may be part of the new Afghan government, but this will be the second step in the Taliban's governing the country.
He said that the Taliban want every demonstration and rally to take place under the legal control of the new Ministry of Justice.
Earlier, Afghan women expressed their dissatisfaction with education and employment opportunities during a rally in Kabul. The Taliban responded by using tear gas against them.