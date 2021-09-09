Armenia villagers block motorway, demand meeting with premier

At the moment, a tense situation has been created in Ararat Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
A group of residents of several villages have again closed off the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway’s section leading from Shahumyan village to Taperakan village.
They have blocked this road due to the problem with grape procurement, and are demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Police are negotiating with these protesters to reopen the road, but the villagers refuse to do so, saying that their patience has run out, and they longer believe in words of the governor of Ararat or of the minister of economy.
"Our hope is Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. We are not in any political games, we want them to resolve the issue of procurement of the grapes earned by our fair sweat, and in our belief, only the prime minister can do that," they said.