2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 59 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 23 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition.
A total of 11,971 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,080 of them have come back positive.