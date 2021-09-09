News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armen Sarkissian to Emomali Rahmon: Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening of relations with Tajikistan
Armen Sarkissian to Emomali Rahmon: Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening of relations with Tajikistan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian President congratulated his Tajik counterpart on Independence Day anniversary…

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on the latter’s 30th Independence Day anniversary, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Armenian President.

"Armenia attaches great importance to the strengthening of mutual relations with the Republic of Tajikistan. Our countries are carrying out effective and mutually beneficial cooperation—both on a bilateral basis and within a number of international and regional organizations.

"I am convinced that our joint efforts will further contribute to the deepening of ties between Armenia and Tajikistan in most various spheres—for the benefit of our peoples," President Sarkissian said, in particular, in his message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos