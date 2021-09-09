Armen Sarkissian to Emomali Rahmon: Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening of relations with Tajikistan

The Armenian President congratulated his Tajik counterpart on Independence Day anniversary…
YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on the latter’s 30th Independence Day anniversary, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Armenian President.
"Armenia attaches great importance to the strengthening of mutual relations with the Republic of Tajikistan. Our countries are carrying out effective and mutually beneficial cooperation—both on a bilateral basis and within a number of international and regional organizations.
"I am convinced that our joint efforts will further contribute to the deepening of ties between Armenia and Tajikistan in most various spheres—for the benefit of our peoples," President Sarkissian said, in particular, in his message.