Karabakh opposition MP: ‘Projects’ that Armenia authorities are engaged in today are implemented in Artsakh
Karabakh opposition MP: ‘Projects’ that Armenia authorities are engaged in today are implemented in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The local authorities are not interested in Artsakh and getting it back on its feet. Metakse Hakobyan, an MP from the opposition "Justice" Faction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, told this to a press conference Thursday.

"We are talking about the Armenia’s authorities, for whom Artsakh is not interesting. They are here, there, in Artsakh, they are implementing their ‘projects,’ the ideas which Armenia’s authorities are engaged in today," she added.

The opposition MP reflected on the 44-day Artsakh war, too, noting: "They were pulling the [local] residents back from those areas, on the other hand, they were spreading [rumors] that everyone is fleeing: the soldiers, the commanders, the villagers are fleeing.”
Հայերեն
