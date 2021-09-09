UK to start deploying cross-channel migrant boats

The UK Border Force is allowed to deploy boats with migrants crossing the English Channel off the British coast, British Interior Minister Priti Patel, BBC reported.
The publication reports that from September 6 to 9, 1,500 migrants crossed the English Channel in boats. It also became known that Patel was unable to agree on joint measures to prevent illegal migration across the strait with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanen.
The BBC draws attention to international law, which states that people at risk of death at sea must be rescued. At the same time, the British government stated that it is necessary to use all possible tactics to combat illegal migration. The British Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that they would look for the safest options for anti-immigrant policy.