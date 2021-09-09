Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh’s Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut protest outside Armenia government building

They demand to be provided with housing.
"We have lost everything we had in Hadrut, now we do not know whether we are refugees or resettlers. They don’t say anything to us. Now we have come [here] to first of all find out how the issue of our housing will be resolved. We have renounced Artsakh. Artsakh [authorities] responded us that 'You should all come to Karabakh, they will give you a house.' They do not even say in how many years they will give [these houses]. And no one in Artsakh tells us that, 'Your safety is ensured,'" said a protester.
He informed that they have been living on rent for all this time at different places.
The demonstrator added that the Armenian side lost the Artsakh war last fall because its army had been looted since 1994.