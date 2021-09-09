Armenia defense minister receives new commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday received the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Mikhail Kosobokov, and the newly appointed commander of the Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri, Armenia, Dmitry Ovcharov.
The defense attaché of the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Igor Shcherbakov, also took part in the meeting, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Karapetyan highlighted the role and importance of the Russian military in Armenia.
In addition, the Armenian defense minister lauded Russia's efforts aimed at stabilizing the military and political situation in the region, as well as the course and effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh.
The interlocutors exchanged views also on regional security issues.