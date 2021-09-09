Ombudsman: Housing issue remains one of key ones in Artsakh

The housing issue remains one of the most important in Artsakh. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Human Rights Ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, stated about this during a discussion Thursday at the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to the human rights defender, numerous people in Artsakh still live in basements where even the most basic living conditions are lacking.
"They are deprived of normal sanitary conditions. This is the most serious problem, as people do not find a home. Including, about 22,000 people of Artsakh have not yet returned to the homeland," Stepanyan explained.
At the same time, he noted that the amount of rent being paid by the state for such people does not correspond to actual market prices.
"I have made a proposal to the Artsakh government, and I know that appropriate steps are being taken," the ombudsman added.
Besides, according to Stepanyan, the people of Artsakh face many problems in Armenia, too.
He noted that the financial means necessary for the creation of normal housing conditions are not enough.