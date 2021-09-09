News
Armenia ombudsman: Process of returning of captives should not be considered over
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The process of returning the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan should not be considered over. Arman Tatoyan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, said this during Thursday’s working discussion in the National Assembly.

According to the ombudsman, Azerbaijan should not go unpunished, especially after the torture of Armenian prisoners of war and detainees.

"There are two very important components here: return, and steps aimed at creating mechanisms of accountability," Tatoyan stressed.

In his turn, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan agreed with his colleague, noting that the Armenian captives should be returned to their homeland as soon as possible, and everything should be done for that.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
