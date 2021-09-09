Armenia ruling power MP testifying in court in criminal case on severely beaten army officer

The court session on the case of Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan, who was severely beaten by a group of people on September 17, 2019 in Yeghegnadzor, Armenia, is taking place Thursday in the Artashat city court.
At this phase, the witnesses in the case are being questioned, including the then governor of Vayots Dzor Province, Trdat Sargsyan, an MP of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction in the National Assembly, who is currently testifying in court.
He said that he knew the defendant, Harutyun Grigoryan, as he was his assistant at the time, but he did not know the injured parties, and he only saw them during confronting each other.
"The defendant is the husband of my uncle's grandchild," said Sargsyan.
To note, Lieutenant Colonel Mkhitaryan had undergone surgery after the aforesaid beating, and is still unconscious.
Grigoryan was charged under the Criminal Code articles on intentionally causing grievous bodily harm, and beating.