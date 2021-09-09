Armenian National Congress political party to run in elections for Council of Elders of Armenia's Goris

The Armenian National Congress political party has issued a statement on its participation in the elections of local self-government bodies set to be held on October 17. The statement reads as follows:
“During a session held on September 8, the board of the Armenian National Congress political party considered the political party’s participation in the elections of local self-government bodies that are called on October 17.
Taking into account the need to keep the events unfolding around Syunik Province in the political party’s focus and intensify the activities of the political party in the province, the importance of ensuring the political party’s participation in the development programs in Syunik Province and particularly in the enlarged Goris community, by the decision of the board, the Armenian National Congress political party will run in the elections for Council of Elders of Goris to be held on October 17.
The list of the political party will be headed by member of the Armenian National Congress, Director of Goris State College, member of the existing Council of Elders of Goris Karen Lazaryan.
The board calls on all members and supporters of the political party in Goris to endorse our candidates and actively participate in the election campaign.”
Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, who is currently under arrest, also plans to run in the elections.