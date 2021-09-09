Armenia defense minister meets with parents of soldiers who went missing during 44-day war

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday met with the parents and relatives of servicemen and volunteer soldiers who went missing during the 44-day war, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The defense minister listened to their concerns and proposals and answered their questions, adding that the search operations continue.
Karapetyan assured that all efforts are being made to reveal the fates of all missing servicemen.
The defense minister assigned the chairman of the committee dealing with missing soldiers, Major General Artur Simonyan to explore the questions raised by the relatives and report details.
At the end of the meeting, Karapetyan stated that such meetings will be held on a regular basis and assured that the issue is directly in his focus.