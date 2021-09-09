France urges Britain to abide by commitments on illegal migrants

The UK must comply with obligations regarding illegal migrants trying to enter the kingdom from France through the English Channel. This was announced on Thursday by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin in response to the decision of the British authorities to give their border guards the right to deploy boats with illegal immigrants, TASS reported.
France does not accept any actions that run counter to the law of the sea, nor financial blackmail. UK commitments must be respected, the minister.
Earlier, Reuters, citing a source in the United Kingdom government, reported that Britain had approved plans to empower its border forces to deploy boats with illegal migrants who are trying to get from France to the shores of England through the English Channel. France opposes London's implementation of such a strategy.
On July 21, London promised to pay 54 million pounds ($ 75 million) to double the number of French naval patrols. Since then, according to British media estimates, British border guards have detained 3.5 thousand illegal migrants on the coast.