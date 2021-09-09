EU decides on how to interact with Afghan government

The EU does not believe that a representative and the inclusive government is being formed in Afghanistan, but the final decision on relations with the new authorities of this country will be made after the completion of the formation of the transitional authorities, EU foreign policy Peter Stano said at a briefing in Brussels.

The EU will wait for the formation of a transitional government in Afghanistan, and on this basis it will make decisions on interaction with it, depending on the actions of the new authorities, he said.

On September 2-3, at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ljubljana, an agreement was reached that the EU countries will make a decision on political recognition of the new Afghan authorities based on a number of criteria, including the formation of an inclusive and representative government in the country.

These criteria also included the requirement for the Afghan authorities to fight terrorism, guarantee the observance of human rights, including those of women and minorities and the absence of obstacles to the departure of all people who want to leave the country.