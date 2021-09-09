Serbian parliamentary speaker to Armenian counterpart: No alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan yesterday met with President of the National Assembly of Serbia Ivica Dacic on the sidelines of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

As reported the press service of the National Assembly, the Armenian parliamentary speaker said Armenia attaches great importance to inter-parliamentary cooperation with Serbia and assured that the cooperation and active contacts will continue after restructuring of the Armenia-Serbia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the eighth convocation of the National Assembly. Simonyan also stated that he welcomes the decision to open the Embassy of Serbia in Armenia, adding that it will serve as a new impetus for the development of Armenian-Serbian relations.

The parties thoroughly touched upon the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and provided information about the activities being carried out for the release of Armenian prisoners of war detained in Azerbaijan.

Dadic reaffirmed his country’s willingness to deepen cooperation with fraternal Armenia in all areas and stressed that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Armenian legislature reaffirmed his invitation addressed to Dadic to pay an official visit to Armenia.