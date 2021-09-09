News
Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani army's actions are intensive due to impunity
Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani army's actions are intensive due to impunity
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ action are intensive due to impunity. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said in response to a question from deputy of the opposition “Armenia” bloc of the National Assembly of Armenia Aregnaz Manukyan during a working discussion hosted by the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs today.

According to the Ombudsman, the Azerbaijanis clearly see that they won’t be punished no matter what they do. “The Armenian authorities have only been encouraging such behavior since the end of the war. One thing is clear — the Azerbaijanis won’t calm down so long as Armenia lacks reliable mechanisms and security guarantees,” he emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
