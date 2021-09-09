News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
USD
493.17
EUR
583.52
RUB
6.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.17
EUR
583.52
RUB
6.75
Show news feed
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 493.17/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by 0.49 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 583.52 (up by AMD 0.31), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 681.46 (up by AMD 2.43), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.75 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 385.53, AMD 28,318.43 and AMD 15,808.21, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos