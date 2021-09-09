Armenia ruling party MPs to be sent to Moscow to observe upcoming Russian State Duma elections

By the executive order of Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, deputies of Civil Contract Party Vladimir Vardanyan, Vagharshak Hakobyan, Artur Davtyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan, Nazeli Baghdasaryan and Alexey Sandikov will be sent on a business trip to Moscow to observe the elections of the Russian State Duma (September 16-20).
By another executive order of the parliamentary speaker, head of the delegation of the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan has been sent to Strasbourg on a business trip to attend the session of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (September 6-9).