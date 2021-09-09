News
Thursday
September 09
Turkish defense minister pledges full support to Azerbaijan
Region:Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Minister of Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar has pledged full support to Azerbaijan.

“Turkey attaches great importance to the ensuring of security in the South Caucasus and is actively making efforts to establish peace and stability in that region,” Akar said at a symposium devoted to problems on the sea and the friendly-neighborly relations with Greece, haqqin.az reports, citing Haber Turk.

“Azerbaijan is our fraternal country. It has liberated its lands that were occupied for 30 years,” Akar said, adding that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan by using all of its resources and full potential.

This isn’t the first time Turkey is providing support to Azerbaijan with words and actions. The more vivid example was the joint aggression that Turkey and Azerbaijan unleashed against Armenia and Artsakh in the months between September and November 2020.
