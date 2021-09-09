Digest: American Armenian faces 15 years in prison, more on Pashinyan's visit to Georgia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 09.09.21:

The court in Goris, Armenia, has decided to transfer to the capital Yerevan the trial over the death of 16 soldiers and two officers.

The motion on the transfer of the hearings was submitted by the legal successors of the victims.

Lieutenant Colonel Andranik Veranyan, the deputy commander of a military unit, stands accused in this trial.

Before the start of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, the aforesaid soldiers were serving in the military units of Meghri city and Agarak village of Syunik Province of Armenia. But once the war started, these soldiers were taken to Artsakh. But on the way, they were killed in a drone attack by the adversary.

The relatives of these fallen servicemen claim that the actual cause of their death was Veranyan's erroneous instruction.

Andranik Veranyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on abuse or inaction of power.

California resident William Stepanyan has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for assaulting five people in a Turkish restaurant in 2020, according to the US Department of Justice website.

On November 4, 2020, Stepanyan sent a text message to his friends that “hunting for [T]urks”.

On the same day, he, together with Harutyun Chalikyan and other Armenians, decided to oppose Turkey's aggression against Armenians.

Several people were injured in the attack. Stepanyan smashed the restaurant's terminal and stole an iPhone from one of the victims.

The restaurant suffered at least $ 20,000 in damage, and then the restaurant was temporarily closed, increasing the damage by thousands of dollars.

Stepanyan faces nearly 15 years in prison.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia headed for Batumi Thursday, the second day of his official visit to Georgia.

On the first day of his official visit to Georgia, Pashinyan on Wednesday met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zourabichvili.

Also within his visit to Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute at the Heroes' Square in the capital Tbilisi.

Governor of Ararat Province of Armenia Razmik Tevonyan today submitted his resignation letter, his assistant Kristine Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I can’t say why he has resigned. If necessary, Mr. Tevonyan will personally issue a statement,” Poghosyan added.

The European Union will most likely remove Armenia and five other countries from the safe travel list, meaning visitors or people returning from those countries could face tighter controls on their travels, such as COVID-19 tests or mandatory quarantine.

A special EU health committee has proposed to remove Japan, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia from the safe list, Reuters reports, citing EU diplomats.

EU Ambassadors who usually follow the advice of the Committee, have already considered this proposal, and decisions are usually made on the weekend.

As of Thursday morning, 587 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 246,997 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 14 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,968 cases.

Armenia hosted Lichtenstein and played a 1-1 draw in the sixth round of the group phase in the European qualifiers for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Throughout the game, Armenia had a great advantage, but missed a goal and lost two points at the end. As a result, Armenia are still second, with 11 points, and behind the leaders, Germany, in Group J. Armenia and Lichtenstein have faced each other for the sixth time.

In the previous five games, Armenia achieved three wins, and played two draws.