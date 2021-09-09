News
Armenia finance minister meets with Head of EU Delegation
Armenia finance minister meets with Head of EU Delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan today had a meeting with the delegation led by Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

Greeting the guests, Khachatryan presented Armenia’s 2021-26 Action Plan, as well as the introduction of a public finance management system and the government’s reforms strategy. He also highly appreciated the close cooperation with the EU and attached importance to the development of relations with the EU in all directions.

Ambassador Wiktorin congratulated the minister on his appointment and expressed the EU’s position on the government’s five-year plan. She also touched upon the upcoming EU-backed programs that will be geared towards the strengthening of democracy and economic stimulus, as well as the development of small and medium-sized businesses, energy and infrastructures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
