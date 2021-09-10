Prince says US should not withdraw Patriot missiles from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia wants the U.S. to show that Washington is committed to the kingdom, and that means leaving American defense equipment in Saudi Arabia, Prince Turki Al-Faisal told CNBC, the latter reported.

He was responding to a question on what the Middle East needs from the U.S. in the wake of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

“I think we need to be reassured about American commitment,” the prince, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief, said.

“That looks like, for example, not withdrawing Patriot missiles from Saudi Arabia at a time when Saudi Arabia is the victim of missile attacks and drone attacks—not just from Yemen, but from Iran,” he said.

The U.S. boosted its military presence in Saudi Arabia in 2019, deploying two Patriot missile artillery batteries following attacks on the country’s oil facilities. Washington blamed Iran for the strikes, though Tehran has denied the accusations.

In June this year, multiple media outlets reported that the Pentagon decided to draw down air defense assets from the Middle East, including Patriot missile batteries.

Pulling Patriot missiles from the kingdom is “not indicative of America’s declared intention to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against outside enemies,” Al-Faisal said, adding that he hopes the U.S. will give assurances of its commitment to deploy “whatever is needed” to help.

Prince Turki said Saudi Arabia would prefer U.S. assistance, but sought “other support” to bolster its air defenses against attacks from Iran and the Houthis in Yemen.

Al-Faisal said the U.S. should seriously consider showing support for the Middle East now, especially after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ongoing crisis in Kabul.

Prince Turki said beyond Saudi Arabia, the other Gulf states are “equally vulnerable,” and the U.S. should consider reassuring the Middle East that it can be relied on.

“Whether the Biden administration will come through with that—I have no idea,” he added.