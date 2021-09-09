Armenia Deputy PM Suren Papikyan introduced to grape procurement issues in Armavir

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan today visited Proshyan Wine and Brandy Factory in Armavir to become familiar with the procurement of grapes and the issues related to this on the spot, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.
“The Deputy Prime Minister talked to the grape growers waiting in line for procurement, listened to their problems and their options for solutions.
In this regard, there will be a meeting with the heads of large companies for grape procurement.
Deputy Prime Minister Papikyan also toured the premises of the factory and became familiar with the factory’s capacities, infrastructures, acceptance and processing of foods,” the press release reads.