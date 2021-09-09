Armenia PM returns to Yerevan, greeted by members of Security Council at airport again

The official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Georgia is over, the press service of the Government of Armenia reports.
Pashinyan returned to Yerevan, and again, he was greeted by members of the Security Council at Zvartnots International Airport. Although this isn’t mention in the government’s official press release, the photos posted on the government’s website serve as evidence of this.
“During the visit, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had meetings with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and President Salome Zourabichvili, paid tribute at the Heroes Square in Tbilisi and attended the official lunch served on behalf of the Prime Minister of Georgia and in honor of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Nikol Pashinyan held high-level talks with Irakli Garibashvili and discussed the agenda of Armenian-Georgian relations. One of the key issues was the prospect for opening an era of stability, peace and development in the region. The interlocutors agreed to expand the Armenian-Georgian partnership and promote regional dialogue through joint efforts and programs. In this context, the Prime Minister of Armenia had an effective meeting with the President of Georgia as well.
The Prime Minister’s official visit to Georgia ended with a non-formal meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia in Batumi where the Prime Minister of Armenia was told about the programs for growth of tourism and the actions aimed at improving infrastructures. The Armenian and Georgian counterparts expressed satisfaction with the talks and agreed to continue the active contacts officially and unofficially.
This evening, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan returned to Yerevan,” the press release states.