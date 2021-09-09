Karabakh President spokesperson: Resignation letter of Defense Army's Commander not signed

Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) MIkayel Arzumanyan has submitted his resignation letter, as reported Aysor.am, citing its sources in Artsakh.
According to the reports that the source received, Chief of the Staff of the Defense Army Kamo Vardanyan will be appointed Commander of the Defense Army.
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Spokesperson for the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan informed that President Arayik Harutyunyan has not signed the resignation letter submitted by Arzumanyan.
In response to the specifying question whetehr the Staff of the President has received the resignation letter, Avanesyan neither confirmed nor refuted the news.