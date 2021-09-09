Today it is not correct to talk about a “vivid celebration” in an atmosphere in which there are thousands of victims, vulnerable sovereignty, serious security challenges, captives and a pain that the nation has not recovered from. This is stated in the statement issued by the opposition “Armenia” bloc.

“During the recent government session, there was a statement about a “scaled and vivid celebration” to be organized at Republic Square on September 21st.

Unquestionably, September 21st is one of the most valuable national holidays of the Armenian nation. On September 21, 1991, the people of Armenia voted in favor of building an independent state. The past years have been years of nation-building and reinforcing our victories, and our collective efforts were aimed at valuing the past, fixing our flaws and building a dignified future with the will of the whole nation. Unfortunately, the past three years and especially the 44-day war not only disrupted the course of our statehood, but also made our society suffer irreversible human losses and made our country suffer losses, and the country faces an uncertain future.

Today it is not correct to talk about a “vivid celebration” in an atmosphere in which there are thousands of victims, vulnerable sovereignty, serious security challenges, captives and a pain that the nation has not recovered from. It is disrespectful towards the memory of our victims and has justly sparked the frustration of the parents, family members of the heroic boys and men and our society.

We are not refusing the symbol of valuing our independence, but the best expression of this had to be enshrining of our statehood, cessation of the campaign for consistent destruction and humiliation launched by the authorities against state and national institutions, formation of an atmosphere of solidarity in the country and real resistance to threats.

We are certain that it would be possible to value the holiday with modesty adequate to the moral-psychological atmosphere, if a state commission was set up ahead of the 30th anniversary of Independence.

At the same time, “Armenia” bloc declares that it will serve all of its political capacities for the strengthening of Armenian statehood and national interests,” the statement reads.