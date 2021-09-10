Analyst: Unlike Treaty of Moscow, Treaty of Kars states that Tigranashen belongs to Armenia

What is ridiculous is that, unlike the Treaty of Moscow, the Treaty of Kars, which Armenia’s enemies (Turkey, Azerbaijan and the capitulator) refer to, states that the territory of modern-day Tigranashen belongs to Armenia. This is what political scientist Edgar Elbakyan wrote on his Facebook page today.

“Before the Great Patriotic War, this territory was unilaterally annexed by Azerbaijan in the form of an enclave through the use of administrative violence. However, since Azerbaijan’s actions to impose whatever it wants on the capitulated leader of Armenia lie at the core of the talks over the alleged demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, not expression of good will and ratio decidendi, there are constant signals about the imminent danger facing Tigranashen.

Unfortunately, there is silent consensus of the ruling Euro-Atlantic and ruling Russian circles. The Armenian nation, not as a modern, static reality, but as a national-political collective of people who have lived, are living and will be living in the Armenian Highland, united around the idea of a unified Armenian statehood, is alone in this struggle and must only rely on its strengths,” Elbakyan wrote.