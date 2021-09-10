Putin, Lukashenko discuss formation of unified defense space

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin says he and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have discussed the formation of a unified defense space of the Union State for both countries and the ensuring of security, TASS reports.
“Today we discussed the construction of a unified defense space of the Union State and the ensuring of security of a Union State within the external perimeter,” the leader of the Russian state said during a press conference following the talks.
Putin also assured that the upcoming “West-2021” Russian-Belarusian military exercises aren’t targeted against any country.