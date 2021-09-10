Newspaper: Circle of arrested mayor of Armenia’s Goris city under ‘magnifying glass’

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: The nomination of the arrested mayor of Goris [city], Arush Arushanyan, in the elections for the head of community of Goris has thrown the authorities into frenzy.
Upon [PM] Nikol Pashinyan's instruction, the law enforcement has gone to work, and will try to neutralize Arushanyan's supporters.
The first “swallows” are already noticeable. Yesterday, about more than a dozen Goris residents, including employees of the community hall, Arushanyan's close circles, were charged with hooliganism.
For some reason, they [i.e., the authorities] remembered Pashinyan's visit to Syunik [Province] on April 21, and have brought a charge for the Syunik "greetings" and hitting Pashinyan's [service] car with eggs. According to the charge, they caused damage of 24 million drams [(approx. US$48,665)] as a result of hitting an armored car with eggs. Nobody knows how they calculated the amount of damage.
According to our sources in Syunik, the friends’ and relatives’ circle of Arushanyan is under a magnifying glass, a new hunt will start soon.