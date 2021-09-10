News
Newspaper: Document ready on setting up of Armenia parliament committee investigating 44-day war circumstances
Newspaper: Document ready on setting up of Armenia parliament committee investigating 44-day war circumstances
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: During the (…) meeting back on July 26 at the central office of the [ruling] Civil Contract Party, it was decided that a [National Assembly (NA)] committee investigating the circumstances of the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall] should be set up.

Well-informed sources of Zhoghovurd daily report that the document on the setting up of the committee is ready, the members of the ruling faction of the parliament have already signed the petition on setting up a committee.

According to our information, the chair of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, Andranik Kocharyan, is personally dealing with the setting up of the committee and all the other issues.

We were informed that the authorities intend to involve extra-parliamentary forces also in the inquiry committee, now discussions are underway in connection with this matter.

According to our information, after the formation of the committee, the sessions will not be closed, secret as in the case of the [NA] committee investigating the circumstances of the April [2016] four-day war.

[But] representatives of the authorities have no information on when the committee will begin its work.
This text available in   Հայերեն
