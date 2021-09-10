Yerevan neighborhood residents raise alarm on destruction of trees in area

The residents of the “Fizgorodok” neighborhood of Yerevan have raised an alarm about the destruction of trees in the area.

"Right now Ratko LLC is smashing and eliminating the trees, the green area in the physics scientific borough, the part whose legality of ownership is currently being investigated within the framework of the criminal case, at the part that was public, has been illegally occupied and must be returned to the public! We demand to stop the work until the end of the investigation of the case. Immediately," the activists wrote on Facebook.

The residents of this neighborhood are protesting against the construction of a multi-story building in the area—considering it illegal. They have already protested against this construction several times, as a result of which a criminal case was initiated a few days later. Yerevan city hall has ordered to stop this construction until the investigation of this case is completed.