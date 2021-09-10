Court denies petition to arrest Yerevan school’s now ex-principal

A Yerevan court has denied the investigator's petition to arrest the now former principal of School No. 122, Marina Malakhyan, her lawyer Liparit Simonyan informed on Facebook.

Also, the court granted the attorney's appeal, ruled that the decision to detain Malakhyan was illegal, and she was immediately released from custody.

A teacher at the aforesaid school had provided the press with a recording of her and the then school principal Malakhyan giving and taking bribes. The recording had stated that the teacher was hired by paying $1,500 bribe, and then she had given a portion of her salary to the then principal on a regular basis.

A criminal case has been initiated on this incident, and under the Criminal Code articles on giving, taking bribes, and bribery mediation.

And Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan has signed an order to terminate the validity of the respective certificate of this school principal.