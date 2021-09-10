News about Tigranashen village handover to Azerbaijan is made-up, says outgoing governor of Armenia’s Ararat Province

The outgoing governor of Ararat Province of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Razmik Tevonyan, has made a post on the Facebook page of the provincial hall, noting that the reports about the handover of Tigranashen village to Azerbaijan are made-up.

"Dear citizens, as it is already known, I have submitted to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a petition for dismissal from the post of RA Ararat provincial governor.

Various theories of my resignation are put forward in the press, on various social platforms, one of which is that ‘a document on the handover of Tigranashen has been signed, and which has created a reason for my resignation.’

I officially declare that the news in connection with the handover of Tigranashen is imaginary, such a thing has never been discussed and will not be discussed. Please refrain from false and baseless speculations," Tevonyan wrote on Facebook.