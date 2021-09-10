Another 7 Diaspora Armenians to start working for Armenia government

Another 7 Diaspora Armenian specialists have been hired to work for the Government of Armenia, as reported the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia.
The Diaspora Armenians arrived in Armenia through the “IGorts” program for Diaspora Armenian professionals to work in Armenia’s public administration system and selected their new jobs after job interviews. The “iGorts” team escorted them to their respective government agencies.
Lebanese-Armenian Gacia Samuelian and Russian-Armenian Ruzanna Grigoryan will work at the National Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Russia-based Mariam Mnatsakanyan will start her one-month job at the Office for Coordination of Activities of Inspection Bodies.
Lebanese-Armenian Zepyur Chahrozian has joined the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia. Lilit Harutyunan from Switzerland and Nune Harutyunyan from Belgium will work at Yerevan Municipality, while Swedish-Armenian Maria Hakobyan will continue her career at the Ministry of High-Tech Industry.