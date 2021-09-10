Armenia justice minister discusses need for constitutional reforms with civil society representatives

Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan today held a discussion on the implementation of constitutional reforms with the leaders and representatives of Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor, Open Society Foundations-Armenia, Union of Informed Citizens, Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center, Europe Rights Union, Protection of Rights Without Borders, Law Development and Protection Foundation and Peace Dialogue NGOs, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Justice.
Minister Andreasyan attached importance to the need to hold inclusive discussions on constitutional reforms and, to listen to initial opinions, presented three questions about transforming and reinterpreting the composition and activities of the Professional Commission on Constitutional Reforms, choosing the form of governance, as well as unifying court instances, including the appropriateness of the establishment of a Supreme Court or instances of appeal and cassation through the unification of higher instances.