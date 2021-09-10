Muradov: Decision will be made in future on extending Russia peacekeepers’ presence in Nagorno-Karabakh

In the future, a decision will be made on extending the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], said Rustam Muradov, the now former commander of this contingent, TASS reported.

"I assess only positively the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The civilian population gives an assessment on us. Today, life in Nagorno-Karabakh is in full swing. There are, of course, very difficult issues, but the process goes on: the return of people, the solution of problematic issues. I believe everything will be normal," Muradov said.

He noted that the Russian peacekeepers will be in Artsakh for five years. "The first five years—with the agreement signed by the leaders of the three countries [i.e., Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan]. In the future, a decision will be made to extend the presence of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," Muradov added.

Rustam Muradov on Monday concluded his mission as commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh; Mikhail Kosobokov is now the new commander of this contingent.