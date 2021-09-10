Civil Aviation Committee: No coronavirus-related restrictions at the moment on Armenia citizens entering EU

YEREVAN. – At the moment, no coronavirus-related restrictions are imposed against Armenian citizens wishing to enter European Union (EU) countries. The press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The flights [from Armenia] are going on in their own course; nothing has changed yet," they added.

Earlier it was reported that the EU Council has removed Armenia from the list of "safe countries" in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic. Azerbaijan, Serbia, Albania, Brunei, and Uruguay have also been removed from the aforesaid list.