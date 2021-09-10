Russia to not attend Taliban government inauguration

Moscow’s won't attend the inauguration of the new government of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Spokesperson for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Gazeta reports.
Earlier, it was reported that the inauguration of the new Afghan government will take place on Sep. 11, exactly 20 years after the terrorist acts that took place in the United States.
The representatives of the Taliban sent an invitation to Russia to attend the inauguration.
Arab mass media had also reported that the Taliban has also invited representatives of Turkey, China, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar.
Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared that Moscow is ready to participate in the ceremony for introduction of the new Afghan government, if it is inclusive.